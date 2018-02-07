Do you recognise these men?

Police officers investigating an assault and a robbery in Nelson have released CCTV images of four males they would like to speak to in connection with their investigation.

At around 10pm on Friday January 19th, two teenagers were walking from Leeds Road up Barkerhouse Road.

CCTV footage

They noticed four men, who crossed over Leeds Road and began following them.

The two victims parted company at the junction with Marsden Hall Road and the group of four males split to follow both victims.

Whilst walking along the footpath off Marsden Hall Road South, the first victim was assaulted and had his mobile phone and wireless white headphones stolen.

The victim described the offenders as being Asian men, both around 5ft 11in. tall, of thin build. One was wearing a black jacket and had his hood up and a scarf covering his face.

The second victim was also assaulted as he as he walked along Townhouse Road and the offenders attempted to take his mobile phone.

The offenders are described as being around 18 years of age. One was believed to be a white man, around 5ft 8in. tall, of slim build. He was wearing a green jacket with the hood up. The second offender is believed to be the same age, 6ft tall and of large build. He also had his hood up and face covered. One of the males is seen to be wearing a distinctive jacket.

Police are now appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time, or who recognises the pictured men, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting log number 1559 of 19th January.