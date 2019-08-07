Distraught Burnley dad forced to call police to remove drunk son and his mates from his home

A distraught dad had to call police when his son and his friends had a drink and drugs session at his home and refused to leave, a court heard.

Jobless Robert Wallis, 28, had taken two friends back to the family home in Burnley and at 2.18am and Mr Wallis senior phoned officers to say he had asked them politely to leave but they had refused.

The town’s magistrates were told police arrived and found Mr Wallis extremely distressed. He told them his son and friends were in a bedroom. All were clearly drunk. Officers removed them from the address.

Miss Parveen Akhtar, prosecuting, said outside in the street, the defendant became aggressive, refused to leave the area and said: "Look, I’m going back whether my dad likes it or not.”

The defendant, who was in breach of a conditional discharge for a public order offence, was banging on the house windows and shouting abuse at his father.

Mr Mark Williams, defending Wallis, said he didn’t remember a lot about it. The solicitor continued: "He was drunk. Police removed him from his home. He doesn’t accept the full extent of exactly what’s been said.”

Mr Williams said the defendant, who receives universal credit, was also on post-sentence supervision, which was due to end in two weeks.

The Bench chairman told the defendant: "Quite clearly, your behaviour was not acceptable, particularly towards your father. It’s about time you started looking at yourself, either looking for work, or doing something about it.”

Wallis, of Sandhurst Street in Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on the street on July 22. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £32 victim surcharge.