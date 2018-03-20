Disgruntled Minecraft gamer reported to be behind bomb hoax

National news sources are claiming a feud between rival Minecraft gamers is the reason why 24,000 threatening emails were sent to schools and colleges in the UK.

Hundreds of schools were on alert and some evacuated their buildings, telling parents to collect their children after receiving messages containing what police described as a “bomb hoax”.

Police forces around the country have said there are not believed to be any “viable threats”.

Minecraft is one of the most popular video games on the planet with more than 144 million copies sold across all platforms, making it the second best-selling video game of all time.

The creative and building aspects of Minecraft allow players to build with a variety of different cubes in a 3D procedurally generated world. Other activities in the game include exploration, resource gathering, crafting, and combat.

Following the widespread reports of bomb hoaxes across the country, Sky News is reporting that the emails were spoofed to look like they had been sent by a gaming network known as VeltPvP.

The malicious emails were designed to result in the domain being suspended for abuse.

VeltPvP is a Minecraft player-versus-player server - a type of server run by businesses that sell items in-game to players.

Those involved in the conflict, which centres around the Velt server operators, claimed their opponents have engaged in illegal activities to harass each other.