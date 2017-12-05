Detectives continue to probe sickening assault

Detectives are urging witnesses to come forward after an elderly man was seriously assaulted in Burnley last week.



The 73-year-old victim was attacked when he answered the door of his home in Rossetti Avenue at around 6pm On Friday, December 1st. Police believe he may have been assaulted with a hammer.

He remains in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Police are investigating the attack for which there is currently no motive and they are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

Det. Chief Insp. Marie Haworth, of East CID, said: “The victim of this assault remains in a very serious condition in hospital and our enquiries are on-going.

“The motive for this assault remains unclear at this stage but we have a team of detectives and uniformed officers and staff working hard to identify those responsible.

"We are carrying out house to house enquiries in the area and checking CCTV but we also need the public’s help and I would appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious on Friday evening, or in the lead up to this incident, to get in touch.

“Incidents like this are extremely rare but as an extra precaution I would advise people to be careful when opening the door, especially at night, to ensure you know who is there when you answer.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting log number 1192 of December 1st.