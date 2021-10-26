'Despicable' man jailed for 13 years after being found guilty of raping woman in Nelson

Mohammed Waqas Ali (33) also assaulted his victim and subjected her to significant verbal abuse.

Such was the impact of Ali’s behaviour towards her, the victim attempted to take her own life.

As well as being given the custodial sentence at Burnley Crown Court last week, Ali, now of no fixed address, but formerly of Raven Street, Nelson, was ordered to sign the Sex Offenders' Register for life.

Mohammed Waqas Ali

Det. Sgt Sarah Tucker, of the East Community Cohesion Unit, said: “Ali is a despicable and remorseless individual who continued to lie throughout his three-week trial. He forced his victim to re-live what he had done to her by taking the case to trial. Rightly, the jury saw through Ali’s web of deceit and he was found guilty of what he had undoubtedly done.

“This was an extremely harrowing case and I would like to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout this case. Ali’s actions have had an immeasurable impact on her life but I hope she will be able to take some degree of comfort from knowing that he will be in custody for a significant period of time.

“I hope the outcome of this case and the significant sentence handed down to the offender will encourage other victims to come forward, knowing they will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything in our powers to bring the perpetrator to justice.

“Finally, a number of colleagues from different departments have played a key role in securing the overwhelming evidence that went some way into securing the conviction in this case, including CCU and response officers. I would like to personally thank them and colleagues from the Crown Prosecution Service.”