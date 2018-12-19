'Desperate' Padiham thief had bailiffs knocking on his door

A "desperate" man who helped himself to part of a wall to sell had had bailiffs knocking on his door, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how father-of-three Liam Ramsey (35) stole coping stone from a house on Palace Gardens in the town. It cost £300 to repair the wall after the theft on August 22nd.

Ramsey had been given a caution for the crime on condition he pay £300 by November 23rd, but he was unable to comply, as he was in debt. He had never been in trouble before.

Miss Cathryn Fell (defending) told the hearing Ramsey was desperate, as he didn't have any money.

She added: "It got to the point where the bailiffs were coming to the door and if he got the flags they could be sold and he would get cash.

"The stone flags were in his vehicle and were recovered and no doubt given back to the victim."

Ramsey, of Tennyson Avenue, Padiham, admitted theft and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.