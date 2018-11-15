Defence solicitor tells Burnley drink drive client to 'get over himself'

A drunk driver who had turned to booze after problems in his life got some pointers from his solicitor, who said he ought to 'get over himself.'



Jobless father-of two Gary Taylor had lost his way but lawyer Mr Dylan Bradshaw told Burnley magistrates he should stop wallowing and get himself work.

The court was told how the 33-year-old was stopped in the town in his BMW at 10-30pm. He blew 104 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. The legal limit is 35. He then failed to provide a specimen at the police station.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said: "It does appear he was trying to blow, but he didn't provide a sample of breath." Taylor had a previous conviction for drink driving from 2015.

Mr Bradshaw said Taylor's father had a business and worked hard. He went on: "There's no reason for the defendant to be on benefits. The work is there and that's something I hope I have embarrassed him into doing."

The solicitor said Taylor had been out for tea and was at home when a friend rang, asking for a lift. The defendant went in a car he had saved up for and was fond of.

Mr Bradshaw said: "My reaction is 'if you are fond of it, why did you drive it when you had been drinking?' What you should do is stand up and be a man about it. He should stop wallowing and get himself a job. It's not good enough to say 'life has not been good with me recently.'"

Taylor, of Todmorden Road, Burnley, admitted failing to provide a specimen of breath for analysis, on October 21st.

He was given a four month curfew, between 6pm and 6am, seven days a week and must pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge. The defendant was banned for three years.