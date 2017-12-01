Death threats made at pub following funeral

A convicted “armed robber” got angry, made death threats and hurled a glass in a Burnley pub after getting drunk on the day of his cousin’s funeral, a court heard.

Dean Zachary Hussain (29) who was on licence from jail, terrified pub manager Stacey Thompson, making her fear she would get hurt. He pushed her, said he would get her, threw the glass of vodka towards the disc jockey and seemed to be looking for a fight during the 45-minute outburst at the Alma Inn.

The town’s magistrates were told how when Hussain had walked into the premises, most customers in the pub had put their drinks down and left. He had had a double vodka and coke, got increasingly rowdy and told the manager he had just got out of prison.

Hussain had been locked up for a 40-month sentence in February 2016 for robbery and possessing an offensive weapon.

The defendant, of Brent Street, Burnley, admitted using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour on November 3rd. The defendant, who has 21 offences on his record, was fined £165 and must pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said it had been Hussain’s cousin’s funeral and he had been drinking to excess. He added: “A mixture of alcohol and the emotions of the day got the better of him. The defendant threw the glass under-hand and it broke against the wall.”