Date set for Burnley murder trial

A date has been set for the murder trial of a Burnley woman.

Shaun Sanders, of no fixed address, appeared at Preston Crown Court on Tuesday via video link from HMP Liverpool.

Sanders was charged with the murder of 40-year-old Leanne Unsworth on Friday, after she was found dead in a house in Marlborough Street, Burnley Wood, at 7-15pm on Monday January 14th.

He spoke only to confirm his name, age and nationality.

A family statement following Leanne’s death said: “Leanne was a well loved daughter, mum, niece and grandma who will be sadly missed.”

Sanders will appear before the courts again on April 15th, for a plea hearing. His trial has been set for Monday June 10th.