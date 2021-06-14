Dashcam footage appeal after Ribble Valley collision between bike and Mercedes
Police are appealing for drivers with dashcam footage who were travelling along the A59 near McDonald's Barrow Brook on Saturday evening to come forward.
Monday, 14th June 2021, 12:30 pm
The appeal follows a collision between a red motorcycle and a black Mercedes.
A spokesman for Ribble Valley Police said: "Were you driving on the A59, near McDonald's Barrow Brook on Saturday, June 12th, at about 7-15pm? Did you capture any footage of a red motorcycle and black Mercedes in collision?
"If you have footage saved, please contact PC1443 by e-mail on [email protected]"