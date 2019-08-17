'Dangerous' plying for hire taxis stopped in Pendle

Police in Pendle have carried out an operation aimed at 'dangerous' plying for hire taxis.

Four private hire cars were caught during the operation last night, carried out by the local neighbourhood policing team with the Licensing department from Pendle Borough Council.

The aim of the operation was to target drivers plying for hire - where members of the public approach private hire vehicles and ask them to take them to a destination without pre-booking the taxi.

A police spokesman said: "This is plying for hire, which is dangerous as this would invalidate insurance on the vehicle as the driver is not abiding by the conditions of their taxi license.

"Please ensure you pre-book a taxi for the reasons above but more importantly for your own safety to ensure a record of the taxi and the driver is held with whichever taxi firm you choose to book with.

In total four private hire vehicles failed to comply with their taxi license conditions by plying for hire and will be dealt with by Pendle Borough Council’s Taxi Licensing Team.