‘Dangerous and manipulative’ paedophile who groomed girls on Snapchat jailed

Joseph Chapman

A paedophile who groomed two 14-year-old girls after befriending them on Snapchat and buying them vapes has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Joseph Chapman, 36, of Lydgate, Burnley, who used the Snapchat handle PJ, went onto sexually assault both victims in his car. The offences took place in Burnley and Colne.

The mother of the first victim became aware of the offending in March 2023 after finding packaging for disposable vape devices in her daughter’s bedroom while cleaning. When she asked her daughter about it, she said she had been given them by an older man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She went on to tell her sister that PJ had sexually assaulted her, but she didn’t want to tell her mum because she feared getting in trouble for vaping. The sexual assault happened in Chapman’s car the previous November.

The first victim managed to take down the registration number of Chapman’s car and saved it in the notes section of her iPhone.

Chapman had also contacted the first victim’s friend on Snapchat and he would ask her to meet him. He also asked her to send a photograph of herself in her school uniform, but she refused.

The offending against the second victim came to light in May 2023 when her mother found an entry in her diary for January 2023 which mentioned meeting ‘PJ the Pedo’ the following day. Concerned by this she continued to read the diary, noticing numerous entries mentioned PJ and that she received vapes from him. The second victim went onto disclose that PJ had sexually assaulted her on two occasions in her car.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chapman had also added the second victim’s friend on Snapchat, asked her age and offered to driver her to McDonalds. Chapman was arrested in May 2023 and admitted what he had done in police interview.

However, Chapman pleaded not guilty. He was eventually found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child following a trial at Preston Crown Court. He was back in the dock on Wednesday, and was jailed for 11 years and three months.

In an impact statement to the court, the first victim said: “When the assault happened, I told my closest friends but as they didn’t know how to help they distanced themselves, leaving me alone. I couldn’t leave my house out of fear of seeing him in public. I was going to the shop only a door away from home when I saw a car that looked like his. I froze and ran back home crying, and I was then unable to sleep that night.

“Because of what Chapman did to me, I don’t trust older men and automatically assume the worst which affects how much I trust doctors, counsellors, co-workers and even family friends. Unfortunately, I became hypersexual but also asexual, I crave the male validation and attention but when I get it, I hate it and feel dirty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When Chapman pleaded not guilty it felt hopeless, like he was going to win. This also occurred on a different day than we were told ‘for his protection’. This made me furious as I didn’t think he should have any protection. So instead of being distracted from just one GCSE I was distracted for all of them. The lengthy legal process made me feel like it was going to continue ruining my teenage years. I almost gave up altogether but I couldn’t let him win.

“I spent years trying to block out the memories so when I was told that I would need to re-watch my video evidence and the need to watch it ahead of the trial, all I did was cry and worry it would take all my progress away. When I watched my evidence I felt two emotions; sadness for my younger self and anger for me now it was so surreal watching myself talking about what happened. I did experience a flashback after this but that’s when I knew I wasn’t giving up now and he would be punished.

“Due to Chapman having issues with his legal team, court dates were one again pushed back, causing me further anxieties, and now I’m writing this statement for my long overdue justice and closure. Not only for me but all other survivors of Chapman's selfish actions.”

DC Lee Walker, of Burnley CID, said: “Chapman is a dangerous and manipulative individual who groomed young girls online with the intent of going on to engage in sexual activity with them. He then forced them to re-live their ordeal by forcing them to give evidence during a trial – his final act of control.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Chapman’s abhorrent behaviour has clearly had a significant impact on Chapman’s victims. Now the court process is over I hope they can now begin to rebuild their lives, knowing he will be in prison for a significant period of time.”

If you or someone you know has been the victim of a sexual offence, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or call 101. You should do so knowing you will be believed, you will be listened to and the police will do everything in their power to put the perpetrator before the courts.