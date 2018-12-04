Dad-of-four fighting for life after attack by neighbours outside Blackburn home

A father-of-four is fighting for his life after he was allegedly attacked by his neighbours.

Sajed Choudry and his son, Ahsan, suffered serious injuries after the confrontation outside their home in Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn on Tuesday November 27.

Rhyl Avenue, Blackburn

Their assailants, neighbours from Rhyl Avenue and Tenby Close, allegedly left the two men for dead after the confrontation.

The 41-year-old father was taken to hospital where he remains in a coma and is reliant on a life-support machine to breathe.

His son also remains in a serious condition in hospital.

According to his daughter, Mariya Choudry, 22, her father has had to undergo 14 hours of surgery to treat injuries to his head and hands, including extensive skin grafts.

Police arrested three men and a 13-year-old boy, and all four have been charged with attempted murder.

A police spokesman said: "At 10.34pm on Tuesday November 27, we were called to reports of a serious assault on Rhyl Avenue.

"Officers and paramedics attended and a number of people were found with significant injuries. Three men have been taken to hospital."

Police confirmed that Sadaqat Ali, 36, of Rhyl Avenue has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Lancashire Magistrates on Saturday December, along with three other people who were also charged with attempted murder.

They are 38-year-old Rafaqat Ali and 62-year-old Fazal Ilahi, of Tenby Close, Blackburn. A 13-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also been charged with attempted murder.

Their next appearance will be at Preston Crown Court on December 17.