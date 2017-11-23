Dad caught driving while banned was on way to chemist

A young dad was caught driving while banned as he went to a chemist's for a prescription for his sick daughter, a court heard.

Ashley Greenwood (31) was pulled over by police after they did a PNC check and found the Renault Clio he was at the wheel of was only insured for a woman driver. Greenwood owned up to having been ordered off the road.

Burnley magistrates were told how Greenwood had been banned for six months under the totting up procedure three months before, on July 27th. He was due to get his licence back in January and was spared another disqualification by the Bench so he won't lose a job he has been offered and is set to start that month.

The defendant, of Aspen Drive, Burnley, admitted driving while disqualified and no insurance on October 16th. He was given a four week curfew, between 10pm and 6am, seven days a week. The defendant was told to pay £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge and was given six points on his licence. He had no previous convictions.

Mr Ben Leech (defending) said Greenwood was shocked by how seriously the courts took banned driving.

He and his partner, who had a two-year-old daughter, had a "complicated" relationship. Greenwood lived primarily with his father but had stayed with his partner as their child had tonsillitis and a prescription needed picking up.

Mr Leech added: "He recognises the difficulties he has put himself in. He worked full-time in the security industry but lost his job when he lost his licence. He then found himself some agency work but it was only a zero hours contract as he had no licence."