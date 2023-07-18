News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Courts continue to ban anyone except for the tenant from entering this address in Padiham

The courts continue to ban anyone except for the tenant from entering this address in Padiham.
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST

Neighbourhood officers from Burnley NHP went to Blackburn Magistrates yesterday regarding the closure order at a property in Jubilee Close.

The case has been adjourned until Thursday at 09-45am where a full closure notice will be requested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, an interim closure order is in place until this time, prohibiting any person except the tenant from entering the property. Residents are encouraged to report any breaches to the police.