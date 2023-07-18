Courts continue to ban anyone except for the tenant from entering this address in Padiham
By Laura Longworth
Published 18th Jul 2023, 09:42 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 09:52 BST
Neighbourhood officers from Burnley NHP went to Blackburn Magistrates yesterday regarding the closure order at a property in Jubilee Close.
The case has been adjourned until Thursday at 09-45am where a full closure notice will be requested.
However, an interim closure order is in place until this time, prohibiting any person except the tenant from entering the property. Residents are encouraged to report any breaches to the police.