Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Four Pendle residents have been fined a total of £2,484 for littering the borough’s streets.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They were each issued a Fixed Penalty Notice for breaching Section 87 of the Environmental Protection Act 1990. None of the offenders paid their fine and the cases were referred to court.

Pendle Borough Council leader Coun. Asjad Mahmood, said: “The council tries its best to keep the borough clean and we expect residents to do the same in their neighbourhoods.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shahid Shabbir, of Colne Road, Brierfield, pleaded guilty to littering in Colne Road. He was fined £146, ordered to pay costs of £439 and a £58 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £643.

Nelson Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Patrycja Wiese, of Larch Street, was convicted in her absence of littering in Larch Street. She was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £421 and a £88 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £729.

Oliviu Kovacs, of Smith Street, was convicted in his absence of littering in Smith Street. He was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £248 and a £88 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £556.

In her absence, Elena Kovacs, of Smith Street, was found guilty of littering in Smith Street. She was fined £220, ordered to pay costs of £248 and a £88 victim surcharge, bringing the total to £556.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Walker, Pendle Council's assistant director of Operational Services, added: “These prosecutions show how hard our officers work to make sure offenders pay for their actions.”

Coun. Zafar Ali, Pendle Council’s portfolio holder for Environment and Climate Change, said: “I'm pleased these cases have led to successful prosecutions, to demonstrate how seriously we and the courts look upon these crimes.”