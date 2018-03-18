Couple's upset over village shop ransacking

The upset owner of a family corner village shop has spoken of her disgust after heartless thieves ransacked the business.

Rachel Shipston, who runs Shippy's Store in Sabden with husband Kieron, was woken by a call from the police in the early hours of Saturday morning to say the shop had been broken into.

The damaged door

Three thieves, captured on the shop's CCTV, threw a brick through the door window and pulled off a drain pipe to gain access at around 3-15am.

Rachel said: "When we got the call at that time from the police I was actually relieved it was just the shop and not anything else.

"When we got there it was completely trashed. The thieves had initially pulled the Lottery machine across the floor, obviously thinking it was the till.

"They then did the same with the till and then left with it. There was a small bit of cash and charity money in there which is very upsetting.

"They actually left all the cigarettes and alcohol."

Rachel, who lives just around the shop which is run by her husband's aunt Jill Birtwell, said the group had made off in a waiting car from the nearby car park.

Police were quick to arrive but sadly the gang had already gone.

To make matters worse, the couple had only in January refurbished shop to the tune of £13,000.

"It's really disappointing. The shop is a complete mess now and we've had to board it up.

"The police have been very good, and I hope our CCTV helps to catch whoever did this."

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.