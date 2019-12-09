Couple could be facing jail for Colne motor company fraud

A couple involved in a £45,000 fraud against a Colne motor company could be facing jail.

Tazeem Afzal (33) admitted fraud by false representation, by transferring £45, 267.53, into the bank account of Sufyan Dadabhai on April 9th last year, and transferring criminal property - the £45, 267.53 - from the account of Lloyd Motors Ltd, into the account of partner Sufyan Dadabhai, who went on to spend it between April 9th and June 30th last year.

Dadabhai (35) indicated a guilty plea to the money laundering allegation. He admitted concealing, disguising, converting, transferring or removing criminal property, by spending the money fraudulently transferred into his account by Afzal, between April 9th and June 30th last year.

The pair, of Fecitt Brow, Blackburn, were committed to Burnley Crown Court for sentence on January 20th and were unconditionally bailed.