Councillor calls for more action to tackle dangerous driving in Burnley

More action is needed to tackle dangerous driving in Briercliffe, warns a county councillor.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speeding cars, quad bikes, and motorbikes are “terrorising” Briercliffe and Holt Hill residents, says Lancashire County Councillor Mark Poulton.

The Reform politician, who represents Burnley Rural, is calling for surveillance or additional police presence, particularly at night. His warning follows three collisions on Halifax Road in recent months, with the latest incident occurring last Thursday at 1-10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Mark Poulton said: “This is now becoming a regular occurrence. I have received complaints from residents and horse riders about speeding during the day and noisy modified vehicles using the route from Haggate to Nelson as a racetrack during the night, terrorising residents as they try to sleep. This is becoming a serious problem in the eastern part of Burnley. It requires more focus and education before somebody is seriously hurt or killed.”

Stock image of a speed camera.

The councillor has described how, one lunchtime last month, a red car sped past temporary roadworks on Halifax Road near Atkinsons Turkeys Yeomans Farm and collided with a white car, with the occupants fleeing. And in June, a black car collided with another vehicle in the same area, removing its number plates. The occupants also absconded.

Coun. Mark Poulton says he has arranged two events with the police to help curb speeding. He has also written to Lancashire County Council to request speed prevention signage and for the village to be reduced from a mainly 30mph zone to 20mph.

Also plaguing residents is the anti-social use of vehicles, including a motorcyclist pulling a wheelie across Striling Court junction, and noisy modified exhausts keeping people awake in the early hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The councillor is additionally concerned about motorists potentially driving under the influence of drugs and causing an accident. This is due to nitrous oxide canisters being discarded in the remote Thursden Valley picnic area.

“I have previously picked 10s of the canisters up for disposal. This scenic area is being used by motorists and passengers to inhale the gas along with smoking cannabis. Residents have raised concerns that the area has no police presence or CCTV and is being used for unlawful activity. We need some surveillance,” he said, adding that the beauty spot is “being spoilt” by dumped balloons.

Lancashire Police have been contacted for comment.