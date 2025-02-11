Nuisance quad bikers are ruining large swathes of green areas in Burnley and Padiham.

Parts of Hapton Moor, Greenbrook Nature Reserve and Sweetclough Woods have been left decimated as riders regularly use the areas for joy riding. And they even ripped large chunks out of the turf at Padiham’s Fennyfold playing fields recently.

Now Burnley councillors and police have called on the community to report motorbike and quad nuisance in a bid to tackle the growing problem.

A snapshot of the damage caused by quad bikers on the Greenbrook nature reserve in Burnley

Coun. Howard Baker, Burnley Council Executive Member for Community and Environmental Services said: "The ASB caused by people on off-road bikes is a nuisance that affects communities across Lancashire, and one that Burnley Council and its community safety partners takes seriously.

“To tackle this kind of behaviour, support from the community is vital, and the information they may have to assist in identifying those individuals could be invaluable. If offenders are identified, enforcement action will be taken, and where possible bikes will be seized."

All the areas affected are popular with dog walkers, horse riders and cyclists. But many of them have found the areas unpassable due to the quagmires and damage created by the quad bikers. Many families have also been put off using the areas for fear of an accident happening.

Experts have said some of the damage caused to fields and woods,and also wildlife habitats, is so severe it will take years to recover.

Hapton with Park councillor Jamie McGowan said the issue was a criminal matter, adding: “Our ability as councillors to stop the off-road bikers is limited. But we’re taking action where we can.

"Given what we saw on the football pitches at the Fennyfold , we’re having gates put up which should stop access to these bikers, but you can’t do that everywhere. Ultimately, it’s a case of feeding in information to the police so we can get these bikes seized. It’s that sort of deterrent that we need to see.”

After bikers were filmed entering Greenbrook nature reserve next to Greenbrook Church, Burnley Council is now liaising with the church to identify measures that can put a stop to them. In a bid to clamp down on illegal quad bike riding and motorcycles Lancashire Police launched Operation Propulsion – an operation dedicated to tackling motor nuisance. Officers are working closely with partners to combat the problem and have a number of powers they can use that can lead to seizing nuisance motorcycles and quad bikes under the Section 59 Police Reform Act of 2002.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “You need the landowners’ permission if riding a motorcycle on private land. Even if you have permission you must ride responsibly and not cause damage to livestock, farmland, playfields or parks. If riders are caught causing criminal damage they can be arrested.

If a member of the public has information that helps us identify someone causing this ASB, they can either contact their local Neighbourhood Police Officer, call 101 or report online (https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/), or call crime stoppers 0800 555 111 to do it anonymously.