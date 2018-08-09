Convicted drink driver failed to do his community service

A drink-driver, given a community order, didn't turn up at a charity shop for his unpaid work, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Daniel Hodkinson (27) failed to provide any explanations for his absence on two Sundays.

Hodkinson had been given the 12 month order, with 40 hours unpaid work, for driving with excess alcohol, by the Blackburn Bench on April 6th. The probation service said his compliance with the community order had been poor and he had done about half of the work hours.

Hodkinson, of Burnley Road, Harle Syke, Burnley, admitted failing to comply with a community order, on July 8th and 15th.

The defendant, who said he had child care issues, was given an extra 13 hours of unpaid work. He has lost his placement at the charity shop.