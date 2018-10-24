Construction boss stole drill and laser measures

A construction boss who went out thieving when his business went "down the pan" stole a £140 haul from Nelson B&Q, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Mathew David Selman took a drill and two laser measures worth £140. He told police when questioned it was out of character for him and he "was not that kind of person."

The 34-year-old, who has previous convictions for theft, now had his addiction under control and he had gone to Inspire, the treatment service, for help. He has mental health issues and is under the care of a psychiatrist.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said Selman, who has not offended since 2014, had set up his own business, but it had failed.

The solicitor added: "He accepts he has a number of problems, that led to depression and recently he has been living with his mother, rather than in his own rented accommodation."

The defendant, of Gisburn Road, Barrowford, admitted theft on October 4th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay £80 compensation, £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.