Conservative MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed multiple times at constituency meeting

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the Tory veteran was stabbed several times during a constituency surgery in Essex.

The 69-year-old victim, who had been an MP since 1983, was fatally injured at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea on Friday (October 15).

Witnesses described the scene as "very distressing"

A police spokesman said: "A man has been arrested on suspicion murder after a man was stabbed in Leigh-on-Sea.

"We were called to an address in Eastwood Road North shortly after 12.05pm today.

"We attended and found a man injured.

"He was treated by emergency services but, sadly, died at the scene."

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times (Credit: PA)

The father-of-five is the second sitting MP to be killed in such circumstances in five years, following the death of Labour MP Jo Cox in 2016 as she attended a constituency surgery.

Aerial footage showed multiple police officers outside the church and an air ambulance at the scene.

A large cordon extended down Eastwood Road, with members of the public gathering behind it, and multiple side streets closed off.

Emergency services at the scene near the Belfairs Methodist Church in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea (Picture by Nick Ansell)

Detectives said they were not looking for any other suspects and asked witnesses with footage such as CCTV to come forward.

Information can be reported by calling police on 101 or visiting www.essex.police.uk.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via crimestoppers-uk.org.

