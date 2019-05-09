Concerns are growing for missing Lancashire man, 29, with British Bulldog tattoo

A 29-year-old man from Colne has been reported missing and police say they are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Trevor Wilcock, 29, was last seen on Wednesday, May 8 in the Melling Court area of Colne.

He is described as white, 6ft 2in tall, of medium build, with short dark hair, clean shaven and a distinctive British Bulldog tattoo on his shoulder.

He was wearing a black jumper with small green writing across the chest, a grey t-shirt and possibly light-brown tracksuit bottoms at the time of his disappearance.

Trevor has links to Colne, Burnley and Blackburn.

PC Jessica Spence, of Lancashire Police, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned about Trevor’s welfare.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward and contact police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting log reference 0614 of May 8.