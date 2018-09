Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of a missing 32-year-old man.



Liam Taggart is believed to be in the Burnley or Padiham area.

He was last seen wearing a blue Nike T-shirt, black jacket, blue tracksuit bottoms and blue trainers.

Anybody with information is urged to contact Burnley Police on 101 quoting log 0716 of the 5th of September.