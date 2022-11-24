News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Concern growing for missing Carlisle woman who may have travelled to Lancashire

An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman who may have travelled to Lancashire.

By Sean Gleaves
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 1:15pm

Diane France was seen in the Wetheral area, near Carlisle, at around 5am on Wednesday (November 23).

Police believe the 59-year-old may have travelled to Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Read More
Police chase stolen Volkswagen Golf on M65 near Padiham

Most Popular

Officers launched a public appeal to find Diane on Thursday (November 24) and urged anyone with information to call 101.

“If Diane sees this appeal herself she is asked to contact officers on the same number,” a spokesman for Cumbria Police said.

Hide Ad
Have you seen missing woman Diane France? Police believe she may have travelled to Lancashire (Credit: Cumbria Police)