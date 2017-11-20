Concern growing for missing Burnley teenager

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing teenager.

Jamie Louise Nadin-Forrest (14), was last seen at her home address in Casterton Avenue, Burnley, at about 3pm on Sunday.

She is described as white, 6ft tall, slim, with very long hair usually worn in a ponytail, brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black Adidas crop top, black leggings and navy blue Adidas trainers.

A police spokesman said: “We are becoming increasingly concerned about Jamie Louise and would appeal to anyone who sees her or knows where she may be to contact us. We would also ask Jamie Louise to contact us if she sees this appeal.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1402 of November 19th.