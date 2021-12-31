Communal seating at nature reserve smashed to pieces by callous vandals

The mindless vandalism took place recently at the Chatburn Nature Reserve where wooden furniture, installed by volunteers in the summer, has now been smashed to pieces.

One of the volunteers, Ian Barker, said: "We put a communal seating area in for everyone to use. It turned out to be popular, more so for the older dog walkers during the day and the younger ones in the evenings.

"Unfortunately, sometime over the last few day they have been vandalised and damaged beyond repair.

One of the damaged benches

"It’s sad world we live in when some people don’t have the respect and any sense of empathy for the enjoyment of others. It is with a sad heart that I won’t have the time to build and replace this seating until late spring time.

"There is no reason why this should happen apart from brainless distraction."