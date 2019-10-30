Colne woman arrested at father's house

A drunk woman was arrested after causing trouble at her dad’s house in Colne, a court was told.

Police, who went to the address after a phone call from Sigourney Millward’s father, found her shouting at him and acting disorderly with members of the public nearby. She ran off, but was caught by officers.

The 27-year-old was unsteady on her feet, her breath smelled of drink and she was slurring her words. The defendant was detained at the scene.

Burnley magistrates heard how Millward had recently been diagnosed with a personality disorder. She had seven convictions for 13 offences.

Mr Nick Dearing (defending) told the hearing Millward had had issues with alcohol since she was a teenager.

He said: "Miss Millward is well aware that drink is not her friend. She had a relapse. Her father, I think, tires of her antics and police were called. Her behaviour isn’t the worst the court has ever seen."

Mr Dearing said the defendant had attended court early, sober and coherent. She had not been before the court for some years.

Millward, of Exchange Street, Colne, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Exchange Street, on October 12th. She was fined £40, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.