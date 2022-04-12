Colne police going into schools to identify youths following spate of arsons
Police will be visiting schools across Colne in an attempt to identify three youths following a spate of arsons in the town.
Officers are asking parents, “Did your child come home smelling of smoke?” after two cars were set alight and two shops targeted over the weekend. One arrest has been made.
Read More
A police spokesman said: “Nobody was hurt and the fire service put them out before any real damage was caused. An offender has been arrested for setting one of the cars on fire.
“I have been and viewed CCTV footage from the two retail outlets and I am now looking to identify three youths. Parents, do you know what your children are up to? Did they come home smelling of smoke?
“We will be going into schools next Tuesday to ID the youths, working closely with Fire and Rescue Service. If you have any information please get in touch.”