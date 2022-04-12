Colne police going into schools to identify youths following spate of arsons

Officers are asking parents, “Did your child come home smelling of smoke?” after two cars were set alight and two shops targeted over the weekend. One arrest has been made.

A police spokesman said: “Nobody was hurt and the fire service put them out before any real damage was caused. An offender has been arrested for setting one of the cars on fire.

Colne police are trying to identify three youths in connection a spate of arsons across the town

“I have been and viewed CCTV footage from the two retail outlets and I am now looking to identify three youths. Parents, do you know what your children are up to? Did they come home smelling of smoke?