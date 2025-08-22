A 28-year-old paedophile from Colne has been jailed after committing a number of sexual offences against a child in Pendle between 2009 and 2019.

Danny Dunne is today starting a long stretch in prison after officers from Lancashire Police’s East RASSO (Rape and Serious Sexual Offences) Team put him before the courts.

After suffering in silence, the brave victim informed police of what Dunne had done to him in June, 2024. Dunne of Glen Street, Colne, was confronted about his offending and confirmed it was true. He appeared in the dock at Preston Crown Court earlier this year where he pleaded guilty to multiple offences, including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

Colne paedophile Danny Dunne (28) has been jailed for almost 17 years after admitting committing sexual offences against a child in Pendle between 2009 and 2019

Dunne appeared back at the same court today (22nd August) where he was given a sentence totalling nearly 17 years. He was jailed for 10 years and eight months and given an extended licence period of seven years. He was also ordered to sign the Sex Offenders Register for life and made subject of an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

DC Dan Healey, of the East RASSO Team, said: “I would like to pay tribute to the victim for coming forward and showing incredible bravery in facing the abuser and to see justice through to the end after being subjected to the abhorrent offences committed by Danny Dunne.

“The victim is now able to look forward with life and begin the process of seeking closure. In contrast, Dunne will hopefully reflect on the horrendous crimes he has committed, from within his prison cell.

“Lancashire Police want people to know, that if you report a sexual offence, then we will do all we can to ensure justice is sought, whether it's a recent offence or a non-recent offence, all reports are treated the same and we will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice."

If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a crime, report it online via https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk or call 101. In an emergency or if a crime is in progress always call 999.

