Colne mum banned after drink-driving on New Year's Eve

A Colne mum-of-five was found to be over the limit on New Year’s Eve, after police saw her “slightly overshoot” a Give Way line, a court heard.

Bobbie Wilkinson, whose vehicle appeared to have some damage, was caught at about 9.45pm. When officers spoke to her, they noticed she smelled of alcohol.

The 28-year-old provided a roadside breath test and at the police station blew 40 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told Burnley magistrates: "There is no evidence of any accident having taken place. There were no passengers and it is an early guilty plea.”

The defendant, who was not represented by a solicitor, said she had had “one -and-a-half small glasses" about an hour beforehand.

She added: "I didn’t think I was over the limit. I was not planning to drive. I was having a meal with my kids. A friend contacted me. They were in a state.”

Wilkinson, of Brown Street East, Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Chapelhouse Road, Nelson, last December 31st. She had no previous convictions.

The defendant was banned for a year and was fined £80, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.