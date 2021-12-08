Colne man wanted in connection with burglary Pets at Home in Preston

Have you seen Anthony Eden, 41, from Colne? Police want to speak to him in relation to a burglary at the Pets at Home store in Mariners Way (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Anthony Eden, 41, is wanted in relation to a burglary at the Pets at Home store in Mariners Way on October 26.

The offender caused "£650 worth of damage and stole around £300 worth of items," police said.

Eden, from Colne, is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and cropped, light brown hair.

He has links to Ingol, Ashton, Larches and the city centre of Preston.

Anyone with information about where he may be was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or [email protected]

You can also call 01772 209 940 or 101, quoting log number 1453 of October 26.

