Colne man wanted in connection with burglary Pets at Home in Preston
A man is wanted in connection with a burglary in which "£300 worth of items" were stolen from the Pets at Home store in Preston.
Anthony Eden, 41, is wanted in relation to a burglary at the Pets at Home store in Mariners Way on October 26.
The offender caused "£650 worth of damage and stole around £300 worth of items," police said.
Eden, from Colne, is described as 5ft 3in tall, of slim build, with blue eyes and cropped, light brown hair.
He has links to Ingol, Ashton, Larches and the city centre of Preston.
Anyone with information about where he may be was urged not to approach him but to email [email protected] or [email protected]
You can also call 01772 209 940 or 101, quoting log number 1453 of October 26.
Read More
It is thanks to our loyal readers that we can continue to provide the trusted news, analysis and insight that matters to you.
For unlimited access to our unrivalled local reporting, you can take out a subscription HERE and help support the work of our dedicated team of reporters.