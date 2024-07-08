Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Colne man has been charged with killing two wild birds with an air rifle.

The Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce investigated a report in March of a man putting two dead birds, a tawny owl and a wood pigeon, into a wheelie bin in Colne.

Officers recovered the birds and it transpired they had been shot with an air weapon. A suspect was identified and later interviewed under caution by officers.

The man, from Colne, has now been charged with killing a non-schedule 1 wild bird, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possessing an air weapon in a public place. He is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22nd August 2024.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (WCA 1981) protects wild animals, plants and habitats.