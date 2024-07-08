Colne man charged with killing tawny owl and wood pigeon
The Ribble Valley Rural Taskforce investigated a report in March of a man putting two dead birds, a tawny owl and a wood pigeon, into a wheelie bin in Colne.
Officers recovered the birds and it transpired they had been shot with an air weapon. A suspect was identified and later interviewed under caution by officers.
The man, from Colne, has now been charged with killing a non-schedule 1 wild bird, causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal and possessing an air weapon in a public place. He is due to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday 22nd August 2024.
The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 (WCA 1981) protects wild animals, plants and habitats.
For the purposes of Part 1 of the WCA a 'wild bird' is defined at Section 27 as birds ordinarily resident or visitors to the European Territory, excluding poultry and game birds.