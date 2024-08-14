Colne man charged in connection to violent disorder in Southport
A Colne man has been charged in connection to violent disorder in Southport.
Jonathan Duerden (31) of The Cresent, in Colne, has been charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court this morning.
It brings the number of charges for disorder in Merseyside to 38 people, with 12 of these already sentenced to prison.
Riots and violent disorder broke out across the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport.