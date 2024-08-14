Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Colne man has been charged in connection to violent disorder in Southport.

Jonathan Duerden (31) of The Cresent, in Colne, has been charged with violent disorder. He was remanded to appear at Wirral Magistrates’ Court this morning.

It brings the number of charges for disorder in Merseyside to 38 people, with 12 of these already sentenced to prison.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Riots and violent disorder broke out across the country following the fatal stabbing of three young girls at a dance class in Southport.