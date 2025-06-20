Police have charged a man following a burglary and attempted burglaries in Nelson.

Following enquiries from the East Burglary Team, Lewis Wilkinson (27) was arrested on suspicion of burglary, commited in Nelson on May 19th.

Wilkinson, of Pendlemist View, Colne, has since been charged with burglary in a dwelling, four counts of attempted burglary, and burglary other than a dwelling.

He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on June 19th and has been remanded in custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on July 17th..