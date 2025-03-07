Colne man charged following string of shop thefts in Burnley
Throughout last month, police received multiple reports of shoplifting at stores and, following numerous enquiries, a 19-year-old man from Colne was arrested by officers on Wednesday March 5th on suspicion of theft.
Police have now confirmed that yesterday, Thursday March 6th, Rilley Whitfield (19) of Cleveland Street, Colne, was charged with 28 counts of theft and an assault. He has been remanded into custody to attend Blackburn Magistrates’ court today (March 7th).
Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw and the Lancashire Partnership Against Crime (LANPAC).
The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.