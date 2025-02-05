A man charged in connection to the death of Colne man has been remanded in custody following a brief appearance in court.

Adam Miller (36) of Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, Colne, pleaded not guilty to Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on January 31st.

Officers were called to a caravan at Oakfield Lodge, Birchenlee Lane, Colne, at 7-12pm on Tuesday January 28th) when they found a man, Stuart Burns, unresponsive.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller must next appear at Burnley Crown Court on February 28th.