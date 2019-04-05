Colne farmer jailed for failing to clear waste from his land

Having breached a court order to clear waste from land in Colne, farmer John Leslie Allison has today been sentenced to six months in prison.

Allison was found guilty at Preston Crown Court of having failed to remove all controlled waste from land off Delves Lane, Colne.

Rubbish on Delves Lane, Colne

He had been ordered to remove this waste following a previous court appearance in January 2018, in which he was given until June 30th 2018 to clear the site.

Inspections in July and September 2018 by Environment Agency officers found that Allison failed to take any or adequate steps to remove waste from the field, therefore being in contempt of court for breaching a Remediation Order made by the court in January 2018.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Despite a court order, Mr Allison failed to remove waste from the land and continues to demonstrate total disregard for local residents and the environment. The court’s sentencing decision today demonstrates these offences will not be tolerated and we will take action, as in this case, to pursue and prosecute offenders.

“The Environment Agency is determined to make life hard for criminals. Our specialist crime unit uses intelligence to track and prosecute those involved in illegal waste activity and we rely on information from the public to bring those responsible to justice.”

Other rubbish on Delves Lane, Colne

“Waste crime is a serious offence, which can damage the environment, undermine legitimate business and cause misery for local residents.”

The Remediation Order was imposed under Regulation 44 of the Environmental Permitting (England & Wales) Regulations 2016 (“The EPR”).

Environmental incidents can be reported to the Environment Agency 24/7 on 0800 807060, waste crime can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers online or on 0800 555111.