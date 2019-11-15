Colne drug-driver caught eight-times the cannabis limit

A drug-driver who was eight-times the cannabis limit in Colne has been banned for a year.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told Dominic Hamilton had 16 microgrammes of delta-9- tetrahydrocannabinol per litre of blood in his system when he was tested at the police station. The amount allowed is two.

The 21-year-old had been caught on Byron Road on June 8th. He admitted driving when the proportion of a controlled drug exceeded the specified limit.

The defendant, of Waidshouse Road in Nelson, was given a six-month community order with a five-day rehabilitation activity requirement. He was ordered to pay £85 costs with an £85 victim surcharge.