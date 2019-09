A Colne drink-driver more than twice the limit has been banned for 20 months.

Kamen Edwards (25) was caught on Sutherland Street, Colne, on September 6th, Burnley magistrates were told.

He blew 84 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of alcohol at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Sutherland Street, admitted driving with excess alcohol. He was fined £350 and was told to pay a £35 victim surcharge and £85 costs.