College student swore at police in Burnley

A drunken student involved in trouble outside a pub shouted and swore and refused to go home, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Dominic Catlow (24) who had never been in trouble before, ended up getting arrested.

Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said police were dealing with an incident outside the former Railway pub in the town at about 10-30pm.

The defendant had been arguing with people and had played some sort of part in the incident. He was told to make his way home.

Mr Robinson continued: "He refused to leave the area, was shouting and swearing, was given another opportunity to go home and was told he would be arrested. He continued to shout and swear until such time as the police arrested him."

Catlow, who was not represented by a solicitor, said: "I'm sorry for it. I'm a bit ashamed of myself. I just started college and got myself on the right road and I have done something like this."

The Bench chairman told the defendant what he had done was a very silly act.

Catlow, of Queensberry Road, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on Rosegrove Lane, on April 12th. He was given a four-month conditional discharge and must pay £85 costs and a £20 victim surcharge.