Officers attended a report of a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Parson Lane, Clitheroe.

A man was arrested after he failed to provide a specimen of breath when requested by officers.

The male, of Kirkmoor Road, has now been charged with failing to provide, and driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit. He will appear in court in due course.

A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the members of public who reported the incident and whose fast thinking assisted us with our investigation.