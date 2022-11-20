Clitheroe man charged for drink-driving in Parson Lane
A Clitheroe man has been charged for drink-driving.
Officers attended a report of a road traffic collision in the early hours of this morning in Parson Lane, Clitheroe.
A man was arrested after he failed to provide a specimen of breath when requested by officers.
The male, of Kirkmoor Road, has now been charged with failing to provide, and driving a motor vehicle when his alcohol level was above the legal limit. He will appear in court in due course.
Most Popular
A police spokesperson said: “We would like to thank the members of public who reported the incident and whose fast thinking assisted us with our investigation.
“It is incredibly sad to have to post yet another incident where a driver has chosen to put their own comfort above the safety of others. As you can see from the picture, this could have turned out far worse.”