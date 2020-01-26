Cleaver Street stabbing: Burnley man (34) charged with attempted murder

A man has been charged with attempted murder following a stabbing in Burnley on Friday night.

Police were called to Cleaver Street in the town at around 6-25pm on Friday (January 24th) following reports of an assault.

Police were called on Friday

Emergency services attended and found a man in his twenties injured in the street. He had received a stab wound to his back and one to his neck.

He was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

A 34-year -old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault.

Georgi Voynov (34), of Colbran Street, Burnley has now been charged with attempted murder.

He has been remanded to appear before Burnley Magistrates' Court tomorrow (January 27th).

Det. Insp. Martin Melvin said: “We believe there were a number of people in the area where the victim was found, which is close to Heasandford Grocers. If you were close by at the time and haven’t already spoken to us, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting log number 1229 of 24 January