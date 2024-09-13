Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A significant amount of Class A drugs, cash and numerous weapons were seized from Burnley town centre following a drugs warrant today.

A 28 year-old man was arrested and is currently in police custody where he will be interviewed in due course.

A police spokesman said: “We will continue to listen to the public and drive our targeted activity around what really matters most to our communities. If you want to report drug dealing in your area you can call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”