Christmas Eve food theft in Burnley

A thieving grandmother stole food in a £157 haul from Marks and Spencer on Christmas Eve as she had nothing to eat, a court heard.

Kimberley Jayne O' Horo filled a trolley in the Burnley store and walked out with the goods. She is from the town, but has recently moved to the Accrington area.

Burnley magistrates were told how O' Horo, who has served time for supplying drugs, and who has 71 previous offences on her record - 33 of them for theft- had been caught on CCTV.

Mrs Tracy Yates (prosecuting) said a woman was seen selecting a number of items and then going towards the exit at the back of the store. A man was waiting for her, he opened the door and she left. They were arrested.

The defendant, who is on benefits, told police she had had no money with her and had had no intention of paying for the items. They were not recovered.

Mr Dylan Bradshaw (defending) described the offence as an unfortunate lapse. "It was Christmas Eve. She had no food, no money and nothing to look forward to."

The solicitor told the hearing the defendant was on post-sentence supervision.

He said O' Horo had had a number of problems over the last few years and and been vulnerable and open to opportunities.

O' Horo, now of Queen Street, Clayton-le-Moors, admitted theft to the value of £157.02. She was given a six-week curfew, seven days a week, between 8pm and 7am and was told to pay £85 costs, an £85 victim surcharge and £78.51 compensation.