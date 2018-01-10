Christmas Day drink-driver banned

A Christmas Day drink-driver was caught over twice the limit after travelling without headlights at 4-20am.

Burnley magistrates heard how self-employed bricklayer Robert Burnie was at the wheel and his partner was in the passenger seat. Both appeared to be drunk.

Burnie, who struck while subject to a suspended sentence imposed in Spain, provided a sample showing 80 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath at the roadside. He then blew 78 microgrammes at the police station. The legal limit is 35.

The defendant, of Ebor Street, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Colne Road in the town. He was banned for 20 months and was fined £120, with £85 costs and a £30 victim surcharge.

Mr David Lawson (defending) said Burnie had been out on Christmas Eve with his partner, returned to her address and stopped drinking for what he considered to be a considerable time.