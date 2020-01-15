Christmas Day Burnley drink-driver was collecting presents

A Christmas Day drink-driver, almost twice the limit, was caught in the early hours when he went to collect some presents, a court heard.

Aaron Clark was spotted by police at about 12-20am, because he was not going in a completely straight line. He was pulled over and told officers he had an alcoholic drink about half-an-hour before.

The 31-year-old recovery truck driver is self-employed and has nobody to help him after he is disqualified, Burnley magistrates were told.

Mrs Alex Mann (prosecuting) told the hearing: "He provided a sample at the roadside and at the police station gave two samples. The minimum reading was 66 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.” The legal limit is 35.

Mr David Lawson, defending, told the hearing Clark had been out with his father to Coal Clough House earlier in the evening. He had collected some gifts from a friend’s and had gone to his girlfriend’s address.

The defendant had been wrapping presents when a friend called to say he had forgotten a couple of gifts. The solicitor continued: "He had not drunk, he didn’t think, that much during the course of the evening. He felt fit enough to drive and foolishly decided to drive the short distance to his friend’s on Coal Clough Lane.

"He was stopped on the driveway of his girlfriend’s house. He felt able to drive and doesn’t feel he was impaired.”

The defendant, of The Moorings, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol, on Oporto Close, in the town. He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for 17 months.