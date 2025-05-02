Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for life following the rape of a woman in Burnley.

In August 2024, Christian Lewis and his victim, who is in her 40s, were having a drink at a local pub. He offered to walk her home. When at her home in Burnley, he grabbed her by the hair and began to assault her. He then made threats towards her and raped her.

The victim managed to flee and reported the crime to police.

Following an investigation, Lewis (34) of no fixed abode, was arrested on suspicion of, and charged with Rape, assault causing actual bodily harm and non-fatal strangulation. He pleaded guilty at Burnley Crown Court on Monday February 17th.

He was today jailed at Preston Crown Court for life, with a minimum term of seven years. This means that Lewis will have to serve a minimum of seven years, before he can apply for parole.

DC Laura Jenkins from the police Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team said: “Lewis attacked his victim in the place she should feel the safest: her own home.

“We welcome the custodial sentence handed down today, and hope that this shows that sexual offences will never be tolerated in Lancashire. I hope that the victim can now begin to rebuild her life knowing that the man responsible for this attack is behind bars.”

DC Jodie Nolan, also of the Rape and Serious Sexual Offences team said: “I want to praise Lewis’ victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation.

“I hope that this will show just how seriously we take these crimes. If you are a victim of any sexual offence, please know that we will listen to you, we will investigate, and we will do all we can to bring the person responsible to justice.”

You can report to police on 101 or online here: Report an Incident - Lancashire Constabulary - Report Online