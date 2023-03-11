News you can trust since 1877
Chorley: Police officer assaulted by youths during out-of-control snowball fight and leads to juvenile arrest and dispersal order in town centre

Police officers were caught up in an out-of-control snowball fight in Chorley town centre last night (March 10), which led to a youth arrest.

By Lucinda Herbert
19 hours ago - 1 min read

Officers had been on patrol when they spotted the youths throwing snowballs towards McDonalds, which came ‘very close to hitting officers and members of public in the face’.

The incident, on Clifford Street, led to a dispersal order and a juvenile being arrested for public order.

Sgt Harrison, from the Chorley & South Ribble Task Force, said: “We DO NOT consent to a snowball fight and we will take positive action against any people who have been identified attempting to assault officers. Officers will be on duty all weekend and behaviour of this nature will NOT be tolerated.”

Police officers were caught in a snowball fight which led to a dispersal order and an arrest. Top left photo credit: Kelly Sikkema, Unsplash. Bottom left: Dispersal order map.
A Dispersal Order was put in place late yesterday evening, which means that anyone suspected of causing Anti Social Behaviour will be directed to leave the specified area (Map attached). If they fail to comply with the directions they risk being arrested.